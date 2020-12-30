The National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of North and East Texas, including Lamar, Delta and Fannin counties, in effect from this evening through Thursday.
Meteorologists are expecting between 3 and 5 inches of rain in the watch area, with localized totals over 6 inches possible. Flooding may occur in urban, poor drainage, and low lying areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
A couple of strong to severe storms are possible, although most tracking currently shows those storms forming to the southeast of the Red River Valley. Damaging wind gusts are expected to be the primary threat.
The NWS says a Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding. The public is asked to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
