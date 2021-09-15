Jaqualin Bailey was arrested in the 900 block of East Austin Street for a warrant stemming from an assault that occurred on July 28 in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff. He was charged with Assault resulting in Bodily Injury and transported to the City Jail.
Parole revocation warrant leads to arrest
James Keahey was arrested in the 3900 block of North Main Street on a parole revocation warrant. He was booked and processed then taken to the county Jail.
Police make arrest in July burglary case
Juquavious Savage was arrested in the 4300 block of Bonham Street on warrants for burglary. The arrests were the results of an investigation of an incident which occurred on July 25 in the 2900 block of Clarksville Street.
Police investigating possible business theft
Unknown suspects broke a window of a business in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers checked the building for theft but could not determine if anything was taken. Investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 89 calls for service and made three arrests on Wednesday.
