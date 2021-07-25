This summer, Ella Ward from Paris will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, taking place in Dallas.
National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interest and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Ward was nominated by her third grade teacher, Stephanie Bishop. Ward just completed third grade at Cecil Everett Elementary School, making the A honor roll for the entire year and where she is also a student of the Gifted and Talented program. Ward’s favorite subjects are math and science, and she is looking forward to the CSI, robotics and medical portions of the program.
For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world — and themselves — in new ways.
