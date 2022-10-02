James Leon Chadwick, 83, of Chicota, Texas, passed away at his residence with his loving family at his side on Sep. 29, 2022.
James was born on May 16, 1939, to Leroy and Elsie Annett Chadwick in Chicota, Texas. He was raised in Chicota and attended Chicota High School. In 1957, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. He was introduced to his future wife, Betty Davenport, through a mutual friend. They were married in September 1959 at a chapel on Maxwell AFB.
Upon completion of his military service, James joined the Montgomery Police Department. After one year of service, he and Betty moved to Texas where he went to work with the Dallas Police Department. He served 23 years with the DPD. One of the most satisfying parts of his career focused on working in the Community Service Division primarily in the south Dallas area. He enjoyed working with community leaders as well as organizing and coaching the athletic teams through the Dallas Police Athletic League. He was particularly proud of his affiliation with Tornado Sports, INC. While working in the Dallas Police Department, he received three lifesaving awards and traveled to New York City to receive the Altrusa International Foundation Award. He also received numerous commendations for his service with the DPD.
James returned to Chicota with Betty in 1984. He became the director of the Boys Club of Paris in 1985. He retired in 1999 after 15 years of service where he developed long lasting ties and touched many lives in our community. He received the MLK Award from the local NAACP Chapter and was recognized as a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Paris Wall of Honor.
After retiring from the Boys Club, he was then contacted by local Paris attorneys to become a private investigator. He later partnered with retired DPD officer Ray Ball, working for numerous attorneys in the state of Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; three sons, John L. Chadwick, James R. Chadwick and wife, Angela, and Barton J. Chadwick and wife, Tuesday; and daughter Cynthia Robinson; grandchildren, Brandon and wife, Chelsea Chadwick, Christa and husband, Aukai Dennis, Blake and wife, Kate Chadwick, Jerad Robinson, Cannon and wife, Payton Chadwick, and Sydney and husband, Keith Hall; great-grandchildren, Katie, Blair, Mason, Nolan, Wyatt, Landyn and William; brother, Randy and wife, Linda; sisters, Pat and husband, Tonie Moore, and Nancy Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Elsie Chadwick; brother, Roy Chadwick; sisters, Pauline Sipes, Christine Casey and Bonnie Palmer; and son-in-law Scott Robinson.
Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the celebration of life service to be held at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Paris, Texas, on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Burial will take place at Forest Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Chadwick, Blake Chadwick, Greg Moore, Cannon Chadwick, Keith Hall, Scott Moore, Cliff Chadwick and Brent Chadwick, along with honorary pallbearers Jerad Robinson, Aukai Dennis and Chase Chadwick.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Paris.
