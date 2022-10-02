Chadwick.jpg

James Leon Chadwick, 83, of Chicota, Texas, passed away at his residence with his loving family at his side on Sep. 29, 2022.

James was born on May 16, 1939, to Leroy and Elsie Annett Chadwick in Chicota, Texas. He was raised in Chicota and attended Chicota High School. In 1957, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. He was introduced to his future wife, Betty Davenport, through a mutual friend. They were married in September 1959 at a chapel on Maxwell AFB.

