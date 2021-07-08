Marion Manton Miller II passed away on July 1, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Born on Jan. 15, 1941, at Reed Hospital in Cooper, Texas, to Manton Miller and Melverne Baker Miller, he grew up in Cooper and graduated from Cooper High School in 1959. Marion went on to attend East Texas State College from 1959-1964 and graduated with a B.S. in industrial engineering. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order and also served as a 1st lieutenant of the 49th Division of the National Guard from 1964-1971.
Careers after high school started with the Texas Highway Department in the summers of 1959-1962. After Army basic at Fort Polk, Louisiana, he worked for Rockwell Manufacturing from 1965-68. Marion married Ann Ray in 1969, after dating for five years. They lived in Greenville and Commerce, Texas. He worked at E-Systems in Garland from 1969-1970, when he decided to go back to school and obtain his pre-pharmacy in 1970 at East Texas State University. Accepted to The University of Texas Pharmacy School, he and Ann moved to Austin, living there from 1971-1974. After graduating with his Doctorate of pharmacy, he and Ann moved back to Cooper to raise their family.
Marion worked as a pharmacist for pharmacies in Paris, Honey Grove, Pittsburg, Clarksville, Sulphur Springs, Bonham, Commerce and Hooten’s and Miller’s Pharmacy in Cooper. In 1977, Marion and Manton bought Hooten Drug and in 1983 Marion bought Miller’s Pharmacy from Manton Miller and Bill Urban. Finding it hard to keep the business running, he sold to Wal-Mart in 2007, eventually taking a position at Paris Apothecary where he retired in 2020.
A very involved member in the community, he served on the Cooper City Council, was a member of the First United Methodist Church for 25 years where he sang in the choir, served as choir committee chair, member of the administrative council and finance committee chair.
He was a member of Lions Club for 34 years, Cooper Volunteer Fire Department for five years and also Boy Scouts of America Troop Leader for Troop 41 from 1986-1991. He worked as a sports writer and photographer for the Paris News. He also sang as a member of the bass section for the North East Texas Choral Society from 2012-2016.
Marion loved his family, the great outdoors, going on adventures and talking to people. Going out of his way to get that prescription for you in the middle of the night, he did what he could to make life easier for those in need. He was a generous soul, a wonderful father and husband and a true friend.
Marion is survived by his children, Mark and Rebecca Miller, Andrew Miller and Meredith Miller; his grandchildren, Eden Miller and Benjamin Heath; his brother William “Bill” Miller; sister Sharon Johnson; along with his many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their loving care and support.
Services to celebrate and honor his life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Cooper, Texas, at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021.
You may pay your respects online at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
