Kaylen Goss, age 69, of Bogata, passed away on Thursday, March 11. 2021, at her residence.
Kaylen was born on Jan. 22, 1952, in Muscogee, Oklahoma, to Jim and Jean Capps Goss.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Memorial Services are set for 11 a.m. on April 10, 2021, under the pavilion of Cuthand Cemetery, with the Rev. Don Shovan officiating.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Guess, of Bogata; half sister, Jenny Plactor; and half brother, Robert Morton.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
