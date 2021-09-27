Anita Kay Bowling, 69, of Blossom, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services with Eastern Star Rites are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Fred Fangio, the Rev. James Bunger and Ruby Lee officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Bowling, the daughter of Frank Ollie Lee and Edna Earl Jaynes Lee, was born on April 24, 1952, in Leonard, Texas.
She graduated from East Lamar High School and attended Paris Junior College. She held multiple managerial positions at various retail stores. Anita was a member of Hillcrest Missionary Baptist Church where she served as pianist. She was a member of Eastern Star where she held numerous positions including Past Deputy Grand Matron of District 1 – Section 3 during 2010 to 2011.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a baby brother, Joe Dan Lee; a nephew, Tony Ellis; and a niece, Vicki Reves.
Survivors include her daughter, Kay Ledet and husband, Jonathan, of Deport; grandchildren, Kasey Bowling, of Blossom, Monica Price, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Allison Smith, of Deport, Nathan Ledet, of Mt. Pleasant, Tausha Ledet, of Winnsboro, Austin Ledet, of Mineola and Christian Ledet, of Deport; numerous great-grandchildren; three siblings, Ollie Lee and wife, Ruth, of Paris, Ruth Johnston, of Paris and Ruby Lee, of Dallas; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
