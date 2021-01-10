For the fourth year, the United Way of Lamar County will be offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Lamar County.
In 2018, the scholarship program was started for seniors planning on attending a two- or four-year college or university, and last year a Career and Technical Education scholarship was also offered. Both $500 scholarships will be available again this year.
The CTE scholarship is designed for graduating Lamar County seniors who are enrolling in CTE eligible programs in the fall 2021. In addition to being a Lamar County resident, eligible applicants must be enrolled in a CTE program such as welding, electrical/ mechanical, heating and AC, nursing or automotive.
The eligibility requirements for the college scholarship requires a GPA of 3.0 or higher, must be entering a two- or four-year college program in the fall 2021, and be a graduating senior from a Lamar County high school. Applicants must also submit an essay on how they benefited from the United Way of Lamar County or one of its 22 partner agencies.
Applications for both scholarships are due by May 1 and are available at www.lamarcountyuw.org or you can email srossonuwlc@gmail.com
For those interested in setting up a memorial or honorarium scholarship that would be open to all Lamar County students, the United Way of Lamar County can manage that scholarship. All scholarships will be awarded at the United Way’s Texas Scholars program in late spring. For information on how to set up a scholarship through the United Way, call 903-784-6642 or email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.