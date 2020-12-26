The Paris-Lamar County Health District on Saturday reported the county's 74th Covid-19 related death, that of a 55-year-old man.
At the same time, the district reported 81 new cases. That brings the total case count since testing began in March to 3,729, with 1,859 of those confirmed through PCR testing, 1,822 confirmed with antigen testing and 48 through antibody testing.
