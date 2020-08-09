Aug. 7 to Aug. 8
Paris Police Department
Thomas Destiny Dudley, 41: Driving while intoxicated, second, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Dearius Grigsby Hawthorne, 27: Violation of parole, cruelty to non-livestock animals, failure
to appear.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Ty Norman, Warner, 27: Motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
Kevin Lee Mason, 42: Fugitive from justice/financial transaction, fugitive from justice/mail theft (three counts), fugitive from justice, misdemeanor theft, fugitive from justice/identity theft, judgment nisi/credit/debit card abuse.
James Ray Battle Jr., 49: District court commit/delivery/manufacture with intent to simulate a controlled substance.
