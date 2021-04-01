Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Fitzhugh Ave at 12:44 a.m. Thursday for speeding. The driver, 61-year-old Bobby Charles Richards, of Paris, was found to be intoxicated. During the arrest, Richards was also found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance.
The officer later found that Richards had two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated and enhanced this charge to a felony. Richards was processed and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man booked for assault on girlfriend
Kelly Don Brown, 43, of Paris, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday on a felony assault warrant. The warrant stemmed from an investigation where it was reported on March 18 that he assaulted his girlfriend.
Brown was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Two arrested on charges of drug selling
At 1:33 a.m. Thursday, Paris police responded to an assault in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286. During the investigation, Officers located over 7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia consistent with the selling of narcotics.
Richard Lee Dodd, 58, of Deport, and Jamie Sue Aubrey, 51, of Pattonville, were arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams. Dodd was additionally charged with family violence assault and Aubrey was charged with possession of marijuana.
Both were booked into the city jail before being transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
One arrested, jailed for drug possession
At 2:36 a.m. Thursday, police saw a man pushing a bicycle in the middle of the road in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue. Upon making contact with the person, the man told officers he was in possession of suspected marijuana, police said. Further investigation found he was also in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Cory Lane Roberts, 24, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled subastance and possession of marijuana. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating theft report
Police spoke with a complainant of a theft in the 1800 block of Polk Street at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday. The complainant reported that someone stole multiple items from their shed and yard over a period of time. The complainant reported that they were not living at the residence at this time but did come by on occasion and check on the house. The investigation continues.
Calls for Service: Officers responded to 74 calls for service and arrested eight persons on Wednesday.
