North Lamar ISD trustees are to discuss a change in the school calendar when trustees meet in special session at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the administration building, 3130 N. Main St.
The administration gave no explanation as to the reason for a revision to both the school calendar and the appraisal calendar for professional personnel.
A week ago, trustees voted to delay the start on in-person classes until Sept. 8.
