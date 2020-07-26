North Lamar ISD logo

North Lamar ISD trustees are to discuss a change in the school calendar when trustees meet in special session at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the administration building, 3130 N. Main St.

The administration gave no explanation as to the reason for a revision to both the school calendar and the appraisal calendar for professional personnel.

A week ago, trustees voted to delay the start on in-person classes until Sept. 8.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

