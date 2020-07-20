Glenda Faye Fulbright-Holt, 65, of Paris, entered eternal rest on July 16, 2020, at Brentwood Nursing Home in Paris, Texas.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Maxey Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Larry Dixon will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Fairland Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
She was born to Samuel Perkins and Mary Douglas-Fulbright.
She was a member of Paris New Generation Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Joe Battle. Glenda attended Gibbons High School, Paris High School and Paris Junior College. She worked as a CNA for several years before being employed by Merico (Sara Lee Bakery). Later, she became disabled to work.
She is survived by her spouse, Emmitt Dewayne Holt, they were married on May 7, 1982; daughters, Denetria Fulbright, Lamesa Fulbright, Autavia Monique Fubright; sister, Regina Brown (Charley); grandchildren, Misty Fulbright, Jambrecia Fulbright, Jahkea Spraglin (Brandon), Chassidy Fulbright, Crissiauna Brown (Dayron Ladell) and Faith Reynolds; also, 9 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.