The Kiwanis Club of Paris will start its largest fundraiser of the year, Pancake Days, on Friday.
Tickets are available at the door at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 570 E. Center St. in Paris, on Friday and Saturday for $7. The event runs 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.
This is the first Pancake Days fundraiser for the club in two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Blue and yellow tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be honored this year, club president Jerry Patton said.
Kiwanis Club of Paris financially supports numerous local efforts helping the community including building ramps at homes for the physically challenged, Imagination Library, youth sports like baseball and soccer, organizations that help children such as CASA and the Children’s Advocacy Center as just a few examples.
Additionally, Kiwanis is responsible for flags flown locally on patriotic holidays as well as operating a reservation-only camp at Pat Mayse Lake.
For more information, find Kiwanis Club of Paris on Facebook.
Paris City Council has been approached by representatives of the owners of Paris Towne Center regarding a tax proposal to assist the company in attracting stores in spaces vacated by JCPenney, Office Depot, Payless Shoes and Bealls. While Big Lots is confirmed to be going into the Bealls spot, other potential retailers named include TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Ulta Beauty. Which of the potential retailers are you most excited for?
