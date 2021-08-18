Ella Sampson, 72, of Paris, Texas entered eternal rest on Aug. 13, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 624 NE 5th Street, Paris, Texas. Funeral services are set for graveside on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at 11a.m. at Restlawn Cemetery Hwy 271. Services are under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Paris, Texas.
