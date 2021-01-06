Melanie Lou Swafford, age 46, of Reno, passed away in Paris, Texas on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A memorial service has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in the chapel at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Melanie was born on April 19, 1974, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Jerry Wayne and Rita Lou Gibbs McRae.
She grew up in Rusk, Texas and graduated high school there. She went on to attend Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, Texas. She was employed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 16 years, she loved her job and appreciated her very special co-workers there.
Melanie was a loving mother to her children, caring, strong and good-hearted to those around her. She loved sunsets and adored her pets.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rita McRae; and her grandparents.
Survivors include her husband, Clint; her children, Colton Swafford and Brianna Swafford, both of Paris; her father, Jerry McRae and wife, Anita, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; a brother, Jeff McRae and wife, Tammy, of Conroe, Texas; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
To leave a message for the family visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
