Paris ISD will welcome parent visits on campuses, a change from last year when restrictions were in place as part of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I am aware of and appreciate the fact that you are ready to visit the campuses where your children attend. I agree strongly with you that parents need to be partners in the education of their children. Classroom visits, lunch, and in-person meetings with teachers and principals are just a few examples of how parents can take an active role in their child’s school journey. Our current plan is to allow you to do these things,” Superintendent Paul Jones said.
Parents will need to check with their child’s principal on specifics for visiting that campus as teachers and administrators are actively monitoring the Covid-19 conditions in the community, Jones said. If conditions worsen or if health authorities mandate, Paris ISD will adjust its visitation policy until conditions improve.
“It is my hope and prayer that 2021-22 is more ‘normal’ than last year was, and PISD is committed to making this happen for our students and their families. Please understand, however, that the health and safety of students and their teachers is our top priority,” he said.
