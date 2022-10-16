The Paris News welcomed a new managing editor to its ranks Wednesday, as Jeff Forward joined the paper to lead the newsroom team.
Forward, 53, a veteran editor and journalist, comes to Northeast Texas by way of West Point, Neb., where he was managing editor of West Point News and The Wisner News-Chronicle.
“I’m excited to be here,” Forward said. “I think we have a good team that’s going to continue to do great work, so I’m just happy to be here and learn about the community.”
Previously, Forward has led or worked in newsrooms in California, Indiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nebraska and Texas.
Forward said one of his goals is to continue reporting the news the community wants and expects, while adding alternative ways of telling stories compared to traditional news methods and formats.
Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Forward is a 1997 graduate of The Ohio State University, where he majored in journalism and earned minors in American history, art history and international studies. He reported for, and was a campus editor at Ohio State’s student newspaper, The Lantern. After graduating in March, 1997, he relocated to Northern California, where he worked at numerous daily and weekly newspapers for 15 years.
Forward’s investigative journalism includes coverage on the election of California’s first woman sheriff, Virginia Black, and the controversial and secretive banning of the book “The Catcher in the Rye,” by a local school district.
He also won second place in the 2021 Texas Associated Press Managing Editors news contest for Star Investigative Report of The Year. His 10-month investigation of the election in The Woodlands Township uncovered a web of out-of-state campaign donations as well as numerous violations of Texas election laws by multiple candidates.
Forward has previously held positions as news editor at The Cranberry Eagle, in Western Pennsylvania; as regional editor and senior reporter at The Houston Chronicle and The Woodlands Villager; regional editor of three newspapers in Iowa owned by CNHI of Alabama; and managing editor of The Elk Grove Citizen, in Elk Grove, California.
“Jeff has a proven track record as a reporter and editor,” said Publisher Clay Carsner. “I look forward to him bringing his experience and maturity to the editorial department for The Paris News and continuing our award-winning coverage for Paris and the surrounding communities.”
A former professional soccer referee with the United States Soccer Federation, Forward refereed matches from youth to professional for several minor leagues. He was an NCAA intercollegiate soccer referee for 15 years, including in the Mountain West Conference, West Coast Conference, Mid-American Conference, the Horizon League, the CCAA and the former Pac-10, among others.
Forward said he encourages robust engagement from the community with the newspaper staff, and requested those wanting to introduce themselves to email him at jeff.forward@theparisnews.com.
