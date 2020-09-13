Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones accepted a check for $1,065 from the Northeast Texas Teachers Federal Credit Union’s Paris Wildcat Card program. Vice President Mally Christian presented Jones with the check.
When bank customers use their Wildcat Card for purchases using either credit or debit, Northeast Texas Teachers Federal Credit Union sets aside a percentage of the transaction as a donation to the school district.
“Thanks to all Wildcat supporters for using these cards to support Paris ISD,” Jones said, accepting the donation.
