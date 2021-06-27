Paris Mayor Paula Portugal at a Paris City Council meeting Monday is to announce the first Yard of the Month recipients, an initiative the mayor said she hopes will be continued well into the future.
Awards to be presented for each quadrant of the city are to include one for a residence, another for a commercial or industrial site and still another for what the mayor terms, “a rehab award” for either a residential or commercial/industrial facility that has been restored.
Selections are to be made by city staff, and winners are to be presented a certificate and a gift card by Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine.
Going forward, citizens are asked to make nominations for the awards to be presented seven or eight times a year, Portugal said.
Nomination forms are available on the City of Paris website.
“Anyone can make a nomination, hopefully with a photograph, an indication of what quadrant of the city the site is located and a description of the landscaping/and or reasons for the nomination,” Portugal said. “We are not talking about landscaping by professionals but for those unique places that need recognition such as a beautiful little frame house with a yard that is trimmed, edged and neat. We want to recognize those folks who are being faithful stewards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.