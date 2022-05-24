Jack Rogers Beard Sr., 91, of Godley, went home to his Heavenly Father on May 21, 2022. Jack, “Gran,” was born on Sept. 24, 1930 in Viewpoint, Texas to Francis Marion and Bennie Alcina Beard.
Jack married Mary Frances Sanders, his sweetheart and eternal companion of 70 years, on April 18, 1952, in Jones Creek, Texas. They were sealed for time and eternity on Sept. 4, 1962 in the Mesa Arizona LDS Temple.
Jack and Mary lived most of their married life in Brazoria, Texas, where they raised five children. Jack was a man defined by his commitment to Mary, his family and his work.
An ironworker by trade, his talents contributed to structures from skyscrapers to local burger joints. Jack’s work ethic made a great impression on his coworkers and on each family member.
Even in retirement, Jack was never satisfied sitting still. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren remember him always working on something…car engines, washing machines, swing sets and his incredible garden.
It is safe to say that Gran built or contributed to the building of “something” at each family member’s home. Whether hauling grandkids up and down I-45, pre-dawn fishing trips, or teaching kids to drive while sitting on his lap, Jack, Daddy, Gran, was to the end, a loyal family man.
He had an unflinching moral compass and little tolerance for wrongdoing. Sheer decency and integrity are words that may confidently be used to describe him.
Jack served with the Headquarters and Services Company 185th Construction Battalion during the Korean War from April 1953 through May 1954. He was an Army Water Treatment Specialist and held the rank of Technical Sergeant. His awards included the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He also received from the country of South Korea the Korean War Service Medal. Mary, to this day, remembers the difficulty of this separation.
Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Beard, of Godley; sons, Jack Rogers Beard Jr. and wife, Fay, of Angleton and Joshua Stephen Beard and wife, Irma, of Clute; daughters, Amanda Robyn McDonald and husband, John, of Godley, Mary Kathleen Goodrich and husband, Mike, of Godley and Patricia JoAnna Collida and husband, Steve, of Bailey; sisters, Ruby Bridges and Betty Jean Holcomb, of Cooper; grandchildren, Jack Rogers Beard III and wife, Allison, of League City, Jarrett Beard, of Angleton, Jared Treesh and wife, Abby, of Cleburne, Tara McKittrick and husband, Matt, of Godley, Jody McCauley and wife, Leah, of Godley, Kaitlin Wallace and husband, Jonathan, of Gilmer, Mikala Marchel and husband, Tanner, of Godley, Cody McDonald, of Godley, Carly Collida, of Dallas, Abby Collida, of Nashville, Lindsay Beard and Lauren Beard, of Los Angeles; great-grandchildren, Jack Rogers Beard IV, Mary Elle and Eden Treesh, Meritt McKittrick, Koda and Kalvin McCauley, Savannah, Natalie, Henry, Madalyn, Hailey and Allison Wallace and Palmer Marchel.
Graveside services are pending.
