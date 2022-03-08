STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/28: Holland had a phenomenal week of softball in a handful of preseason games. Over the course of the week she hit two home runs, had hits and runs in each game, and delivered strong pitching throughout the week too. With her help, Chisum downed 4a North Lamar and 5A McKinney North.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/28: Jameson had a number of stellar outingson the mound last week, but perhaps his best came against Durant. Jameson pitched a complete game two-hitter, striking out 11 batters in the process.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/28: Lee left it all on the court in his final basketball game for the Paris Wildcats. In his team’s loss to Dallas-Carter in the regional semifinals, he scored a game-high 23 points — including 22 of his team’s first 40 points — to help keep the Wildcats competitive until the very end.
NAME:
Caleb Jameson
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Senior
NAME:
Jaelyn Lee
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
NAME:
Cloedus Scales
SCHOOL:
Detroit
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/28: Scales punched his ticket to the state powerlifting tournament last week, placing second in his weight class with a total amount lifted of 1,065 lbs.
NAME:
Caylin Williams
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 2/28: Williams beat out all comptetitors at last week’s Hughes Springs Invitational tennis tournament. She placed first in girls singles, winning four matches to do so.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
