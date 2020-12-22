Paris Police Department
Da’Zenera Shanece Simmons, 27: Delivery of marijuana and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Sonya Lynn Wlodarczak, 30: Resist arrest, search or transport.
Shane Michael Crites, 41: Unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
Vann Nicole Vann, 40: Theft of property, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false name, violation of parole.
Terry Ray Battle, 51: Theft of property.
Oscar Cuevas Diaz, 26: Failure to display driver’s license.
Jarrod Aaxon Evans, 32: Disorderly conduct.
Jason Parker Hadrava, 20: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Sheri Ann Jansen, 43: Failure to maintain financial responsibility (x2), failure to appear non-traffic (x2).
Janice Marie Kennison, 35: Failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Brickale Adreanna McCuin, 30: Seat belt violation, failure to display driver’s license, failure to appear non-traffic.
Joshua Wade Pruitt, 26: Failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to yield right of way.
Austin Chase Roberts, 31: Paris Municipal Court warrant.
Zachary Taylor Roth, 43: Accumulation of rubbish, prohibited outside storage.
John William Russell, 39: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jeremy Lynn Smith, 41: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, running red light, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear non-traffic (x2).
Stormie Ophila Waggoner, 39: MTR probation.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Amy Joyce Williams, 32: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Ryan Wilson, 39: Expired driver’s license.
Paul Larkin Jr., 39: Manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Carrie Jo Pitts, 42: Possession of a controlled substance.
Charlie Wade Lawrence, 36: Failure to identify fugitive intent to give false name, theft of property, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction or suspension, bail jumping and failure to appear, continuous violence.
Shanda Rae Waseleski, 42: Possession of a controlled substance.
Department of Public Safety
Davarrious D. Brown, 25: Possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana.
Billy Joe Bost, 28: Driving while intoxicated.
