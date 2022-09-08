Konnor Levi Helms, 22 years old, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 in Paris.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cuthand Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Konnor was born on Dec. 17, 1999 to Amy Adams Helms and Jeffrey Helms.
He has a twin brother, Kooper Helms, who was his best friend from the beginning and an older sister, Kymee Helms, who he loved to tease relentlessly. Konnor was also blessed with a bonus mom, Amanda Helms and a step-sister, Heather Jordan.
From the moment Konnor was born, he was energetic and loveable. He had the sweetest soul and was the most loyal friend. He was very funny and loved to talk. Most importantly, he was a daddy to a beautiful baby girl, Mila Kay Helms, who was his pride and joy.
Konnor is survived by his parents, Amy Adams Helms and Jeffrey and Amanda Helms; his daughter, Mila; his brother, Kooper and wife, Amanda, their children, Charlie, Emery, Brayden and Amber Helms; sisters, Kymee Helms and Heather Jordan; grandparents, Harold and Vicki Adams, William and Lisa Helms, Donnie Brown and the late Melba Brown, Linda Beeler, Alvin and Dana Jordan; and great-grandmother, Nellie Adams. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Steven and Shannon Adams and Chad and Misty Helms; cousins, Shanee Adams, Seth Adams and family, and Tylan Helms.
Konnor was welcomed in heaven by many family and friends before him.
Pallbearers will be Kooper Helms, Nick Allen, Tylan Helms, Austin Berger, Jay Adams, Dalton Anderson, Grae Adams, Cody Wegley. Honorary pallbearer will be Seth Adams.
Online condolences may be sent to the Helms family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
