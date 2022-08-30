Willard Loyd Carlile, 76, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Nathan Scoggins and the Rev. Ray Evers officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Carlile, the son of Loyd P. Carlile and Cora Record Carlile, was born on March 26, 1946, in Hugo, Oklahoma.
He served six years in the National Guard. His career with the Campbell Soup Company spanned 42 years before his retirement. Willard was a member of the Church of God.
On Nov. 4, 1969, he married Elizabeth Louise “Betty” Scoggins, building 50 years of family and memories before her death on Sept. 25, 2020. Willard was also preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ernest Carlile; three nephews, Jimmy Carlile, Josh Carlile and Timmy Carlile; and a niece, Patty Porter.
Survivors include three children, Edward Paul Luce and wife, Annette, Angela Chapa and Daniel Hickman and Tammy Driggers and husband, Kent; grandchildren, Cody Luce, Morgan Luce, Breanna Luce and Kagen, Elizabeth Skym and husband, Taylor, Brittany Sanders and husband, Drew, Brooke Walton and John, Ty Driggers and wife, Shelby and Jessica Ervin and husband, Dustin; great-grandchildren, Caiden Luce, Jojo Luce, Rowan Luce, Cora Luce, Jaden Linares, Tatum Sanders, Oliver Sanders and Garrett Skym; siblings, Jean Morton, Patricia Porter and husband, Shorty, Jimmy Carlile and wife, Dora, W. D. Carlile and wife, Kim and Martha Morrison and husband, Gene; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Ty Driggers, Daniel Hickman, Drew Sanders, Cody Luce, Dustin Ervin and Caiden Luce. Honorary bearers will be Jojo Luce, Rowan Luce, Jaden Linares, Tatum Sanders, Oliver Sanders and Garrett Skym.
