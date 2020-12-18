Funeral services for Pauline Frances Brumit, age 95, of Honey Grove, Texas will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Honey Grove First Baptist Church. The Rev. Mike Fortenberry and the Rev. Terry Paul Cunningham will officiate. Interment will follow at Tigertown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Grant Mallicote, Clay Mallicote, Matt Mallicote, Weston Mallicote, Jordan Mallicote and Julya Noah. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Norris, John Noah, Ryan Noah, Doug Hutchinson, David Hutchinson, Bobby Barthold, Fred Fore, Alvin Fields, Michael Blair and Randy Bowen. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. at Honey Grove First Baptist Church.
Pauline Frances Barthold Brumit was born in Krum, Texas on July 4, 1925, to Frank and Opal Harris Barthold; she passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Colonial Lodge Retirement Center surrounded by her loving family.
Pauline was the owner and manager of Honey Grove Chiropractic Center. She was honored as a 50-year member of Honey Grove First Baptist Church where she served as the Ladies Friendship Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Pauline is survived by her children, Charles Mallicote and wife, Laurie, of Tigertown; and Beverly Noah and husband, John, of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Grant Mallicote and wife, Kelli, of Tigertown, Clay Mallicote, of Tigertown, Janna Norris and husband, Kevin, of Tigertown, Matt Mallicote and wife, Kristen, of Tigertown, Weston Mallicote and wife, Neeley, of Tigertown, Jordan Mallicote and wife, Shelby, of Tigertown, Holly Rutherford and husband, Ted, of Austin, Ryan Noah and wife, Donna, of Garland and Julya Luna and husband, Jose, of Keller; great-grandchildren, Taylor Norris and Payton Norris, Maesyn Mallicote, Kemper Mallicote and Bryar Mallicote, Ryke Mallicote, Rhett Mallicote, Rance Mallicote and Reni Mallicote, Creed Mallicote and Maelyn Mallicote and Cameron Rutherford and Jacob Rutherford; siblings, Johnny Barthhold, Wilbur Barthold, Martha Lawson, Sherian Dyer and Margie Alsup.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wallace Barthold and Frank Lewis Barthold; and first husband, Kenneth Thornton Mallicote on Nov. 18, 1952; second husband, Dr. William Ernest Poimboeuf on May 11, 1985; and late husband, Harold Hale Brumit on April 15, 1998.
The family would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to Pauline’s extended family, staff and care providers at Colonial Lodge Retirement Center in Paris, Texas, for the loving care and hospitality that was shown to Pauline while she was there, as well as, to Signature Health and Waterford Hospice in Paris, Texas. She loved her neighbors and the care providers at Colonial Lodge Retirement Center, and they loved her.
If you are planning to attend, we ask that you please wear your facial masks and follow the social distancing protocol.
