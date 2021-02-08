Mary Bounds, 92, of Paris went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, from Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, but attended Novice Baptist Church during the last five years with her family.
She was born on July 24, 1928, the daughter of Jim and Edna Eatherly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Bounds; mother and father; sister, Ruth Lovelock; and brothers, James Eatherly, Fred Eatherly, David Eatherly; a daughter, Caryl Morris; and granddaughter, Lisa Meadors; and Jim and Edna Eatherly.
She is survived by her three sisters, Nelda Price, of Mt. Vernon, Texas, Linda Stephens, of Paris and Judy Yandell, of Honey Grove, Texas; and a brother, Harold Eatherly, of Clardy, Texas; two sons, John Bounds and wife, Trish, of Jefferson, Texas and Jason Bounds and wife, Sonya, of Blossom, Texas; and four daughters, Debbie Hooton and husband, Jack, of Seattle, Washington, Elizabeth Spratt and husband, Ronnie, of Irving, Texas, Ann Jones and husband, Mark, of Deport, Texas and Susan Campbell, of Paris. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Justin Bounds, Angie Whipkey, Tabitha Blackburn, Derek Atnip, Blake Hooton, Kim Kamla, Lydia Fitzgerald, Leslie Cox, Mandy Fabre , Kathy Spratt, Eric Campbell, Michael Fulford, Misty Smith and Cory Wilburn. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, Hank Blackburn, Maggie Blackburn, Jared Meadors, Hailey Shultz, Trace Smith, Tenley Smith, Jose Whipkey, April Mauldin, Olivia Styles, Isaiah Styles, Caitlin Wilburn and Heather Wilburn, Jack Wilburn, Case Hooton, Reese Hooton, Carsen Cox, Ella Cox, Landry Bounds, Benjamin Bounds, James Campbell and Raul Fabre IV; and sister-in-law, Sarah Eatherly.
Pallbearers will be sons, John Bounds and Jason Bounds; son-in laws, Jack Hooton, Ronnie Spratt and Mark Jones and Justin Bounds, Eric Campbell and Michael Fulford.
The family would like to express our gratitude to caregivers, Pam Maddox and Kim Wesson and the Staff at Signature Home Health, Janet, Natalie, Carol, Brooke and Amanda.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Novice Baptist Church, with Dr. Duane Falk officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. There will not be a formal visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
