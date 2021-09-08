Karen Hutchins of Paris died at Pine Tree Ranch on Sept. 4, 2021, just five hours shy of her 74th Birthday. She was born Karen Sue Mason in Paris, Texas on Sept. 5, 1947, the only child of Roy Price Mason and Georgia Alexander Mason.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Paul Russell Hutchins, who she married on March 9, 1968 at DeShong Chapel; by sons, Jeff Hutchins and Keith Hutchins; by daughters-in-law, Nicole Hutchins, Melisa Hutchins and Randi Hutchins; by grandchildren, Nolan, Kaitlynn, Ella and Joseph Hutchins; by sister-in-law, Sandy Welch; by more nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and other extended family than can be counted; by a small galaxy of life-long friends; and by hundreds of “her kids” who passed through the Paris ISD band program over the years.
Karen spent the largest portion of her life in Paris ISD schools. She attended Paris schools throughout her education, graduating from Paris High School in 1965. She was a charter-member of the Blazettes. After her children were school age, she worked first as a substitute teacher in the PISD, and then, in 1991 became the secretary for the PHS Music Dept. It was here that she did her life’s work, acting as a second mother for many kids during her more than 25 year career. When she retired, the Paris HS Owl yearbook was dedicated in her honor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Russell and Ruby Hutchins; brothers-in-law, Michael Hutchins, Joe Welch, Royse Hutchins and Waymon Hutchins; sisters-in-law, Sherry Hutchins and Juanelle Campbell; and cousins, James Bowman and Robert Clifton.
A memorial service has been set for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with John Cannon officiating. No visitation has been scheduled.
The family wants to give special thanks to the nurses at On-Call, and the wonderful staff at Pine Tree Ranch, who provided loving care during her final months.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association. The best tribute anyone could pay her would be to help end the cruel disease that took her from her loved ones far too soon.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hutchins family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
