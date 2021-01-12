In an unprecedented move for Paris, City Manager Grayson Path and an interview panel of community members will conduct a round of public interviews with several finalists for the new police chief position.
Grayson broke the news at a Monday night council meeting, and earlier this afternoon sent out a press release concerning the planned interview session to be shared with the public virtually.
“The Chief of Police is a high profile position, and therefore the city manager would like to seek input from the community to assist him in making his decision,” the press release stated.
The interview session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Although the interview at City Hall will be closed to the public, a link will be provided at a later date.
After the meeting, Paris residents will be able to provide comment on a link announced at the meeting. To participate, individuals will need to provide name, address (residential or commercial), contact information and a water bill account number in order to restrict comment to Paris residents, according to the press release.
Names of finalists are expected to be announced Friday, and the names of community members making up the interview committee at a date closer to the meeting.
