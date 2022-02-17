Paris police responded to criminal mischief in the 1300 block of NE Loop 286 at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday. The reporting person said someone had attempted to break into the ATM and damaged it significantly. The unknown suspects were in a black Ford pick-up and used a crowbar to damage the vault. The pick-up used in this incident was later found abandoned. That vehicle had been reported stolen out of Hooks. The incident is under investigation.
Search warrants leads to two drug arrests
Paris police detectives executed a search warrant on a residence in the 800 block of 4th Street NW at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday. A man and woman, both 29, were found to be in possession of over two pounds of suspected marijuana, and some prescription pills that neither had a prescription for. Both were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana of more than four ounces but less than five pounds, possession of a dangerous drug, and endangering a child due to a toddler being in the residence.
The man was found to have a felony warrant out of Oklahoma. He was also found to have a felony conviction and was in possession of two firearms. Both were later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Oklahoma man jailed on meth charge
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 5200 block of FM 195 at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation. During the investigation, the front passenger, a 47-year-old Idabel, Oklahoma, man, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man arrested after fleeing police
At 2:34 a.m. Thursday, police saw a 26-year-old Paris man walking on the plaza. Due to the time of night and recent burglaries in the area, the officers attempted to speak with him. They said the man ran and was later apprehended in the 200 block of 2nd Street SW. He was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was charged with evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Due to a previous conviction for evading arrest, the new charge was enhanced to a felony. He was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested seven people Wednesday.
