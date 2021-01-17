Mary Ann Hood, 64, of Paris went to live with Jesus on Jan. 13, 2021, after a fierce courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services are set for Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at United Pentecostal Church in Paris with the Rev. Lynn Hood and the Rev. Mike Rieder officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is set for Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mary Ann was born July 29, 1956, in Pampa, Texas, to A.L. and Francis Hood. She attended college and received her real estate license in 1986. She was owner/broker of Realty Service in Paris where she served the community and surrounding areas for 35 years. Mary Ann was director of the Paris Board of Realtors in 2002, secretary and treasurer in 2004 and president of the Paris Board of Realtors in 2006 and 2007. She was Realtor of the Year in 2007. She was a member of the Texas Association of Realtors and a member of the National Association of Realtors.
She married Mike Rieder on Feb. 14, 2015, and enjoyed a wonderful, fun life with him over 5 years. She was a wonderful loving wife, mom, sister, aunt, friend and was loved by many. She loved pretty flowers and butterflies and was a beautiful woman inside and out. She loved Jesus and faithfully served him all of her life. She was a member of the UPC of Paris, with the Rev. Robert Myre, and later in life was a member of Life Community Church in Paris with the Rev. Lynn Hood. She loved to sing and often sung in church every Sunday. Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her husband, kids, grandkids and great grandkids. They were her life. She was always the life of the party with an infectious smile and laugh all her own. She was a kid at heart, lover of games and fun. Even in sickness, she had fun with her family. If you needed prayer, you called her. She listened, gave advice which was appreciated, as she was right most every time. The world has suffered a great loss.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Rieder; daughter, Mary Angela Horne of Paris; a son, Prentiss Nathan Reves II and wife, Brandie, of Hawley, Texas; grandkids, Justin Horne, Nathan Horne, Alexis Jones and husband, Adam, Trey Reves, Rhilynn Reves and Braylee Reves; great-grandkids, Emma, Sammy, Allison Jones and Daniel Jones, who will be born soon; brothers, Dale Hood and wife, Sing, and Lynn Hood and wife, Mallie, all of Paris; with many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, A.L. and Mary Francis Hood; a great- grandmother, Annie Holley; a brother, Gerald Hood; a brother, Denny Hood and wife, Judy; and a nephew, Doug Hood.
The family would like to thank Dr. Prakash and Texas Oncology for the excellent care Mary Ann Hood received.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
