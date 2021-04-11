Century 21 Executive Realty has announced Susan Jones as a new member of its crew.
Jones is a long time educator and seasoned real estate investor from the Paris area. She is excited about the opportunity to help others reach their real estate goals.
Susan and husband, Tracey, enjoy an active life with their three teenage children. Gathering with family and friends, outdoor activities and travel are some of her favorite pastimes.
Call Jones at 903-217-8492 for all real estate needs. The office is at 4600 Lamar Ave.
