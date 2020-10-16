Martin Henry Lohaus, 86, of Blossom, was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 14, 2020.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Naveen Nischal, of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery at Blossom.
Martin was born South of Cushing, Oklahoma to parents Henry and Martha Lohaus in Lincoln County on Jan. 5, 1934.
He graduated from eighth grade at Lone Oak School in Lincoln County in 1948 and decided to do the farming of the home place instead of furthering his education.
Martin was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, L. C. M. S. and remained a lawful, faithful member and served as an Elder, Treasurer, Financial Secretary, Sunday School Teacher and Trusty.
In 1950 his father sold the farm south of Cushing, Oklahoma and moved to a farm he purchased west of Paola, Kansas and being of the home Martin moved also and did the farming there a couple of years before going to work off the farm, after several jobs in June of 1953 he went to work for Fluor Corporation and spent 35 plus years with them at various job titles.
On April 8, 1956 Marin married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Hasty, whom he had been dating for a long time.
Martin’s hobbies involved reading, carving all types of wood work, grilling, hunting and dearly loved traveling in an RV.
They’d only been married 30 days when Martin received his notice to report for active duty with Uncle Sam on May 17, 1956. His tour of duty consisted of basic training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas and eight weeks of schooling at Fort Chaffee. On graduation he was transferred to Fort Lee, Virginia for six weeks of school at the quartermaster school. When leaving there he was transferred to Fort Bliss, Texas at El Paso, Texas where his wife joined him. He was assigned to the supply for the Guided Missile department where he finished his active duty and was discharged on May 18, 1958. Martin and his wife Barbara returned to Paola, and after a short vacation he reported back to work with Fluor.
Martin’s job relocated to Deer Park, Texas in 1971 and he decided to move with them. Then in 1984, Martin was sent to Stockton, California on temporary assignment and from there he and his wife decided he would quit. Martin and Barbara then went to work building Custom Cabinets by referral only under the company of B & M Custom Woodworking. After 10 years, in 1995, Martin and Barbara relocated to rural route Blossom in retirement and remodeled the house they bought and Barbara got her custom cabinets. Barbara passed away in 2018 from Small Cell Cancer and Martin remained a widower.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Henry and Martha Lohaus; in-laws, Robert and Ruby Hasty; brothers, Lawrence and Walter Lohaus; sister, Margaret Louise Lohaus; brothers-in-law, Lary Hamline, Edison Parker Jr., Marvin Sander and Arnold Rentz; sisters-in-law, Hilda and Evelyn Lohaus.
Survivors include his brother, Richard K. Lohaus and wife, Ruth; sisters, Henryetta Sander, Katherine Parker and Leona Rentz; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Kenn Meeske, Chuck James, Dale Hunold, Chase Hunold, Jeff Morrison and Jerry Patton. Honorary bearers will be Darrell Mischka, John James, Ron Holm and John Berry.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
