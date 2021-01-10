BOGATA — The City Council will look at an election date and officials and terms of office at Monday evening’s meeting.
Officials will also consider eliminating the mayoral salary, possibly selecting a municipal judge, hiring a court clerk and action on a code enforcement official.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. at the community center, 201 NW 2nd St.
