JAN. 26 to JAN. 28
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Jan. 27
10:11 to 10:48 p.m., 4015 Shannon Drive.
First Responder-Paris
Jan. 26
9:13 to 9:35 a.m., 1604 Fairfax St.
9:31 to 9:47 a.m., 240 28th St. NW.
12:05 to 12:28 p.m., 934 Pine Bluff St.
1:57 to 2:08 p.m., 430 Shady Oaks Lane.
2:51 to 3:07 p.m., 528 Fitzhugh Ave.
3:23 to 3:38 p.m., 1000 Clement Road.
4:26 to 4:42 p.m,, 3740 PineMill Road.
5:57 to 6:47 p.m., 430 Shady Oaks Lane.
9:13 to 9:23 p.m., 2366 Bonham St.
Jan. 27
8:28 to 8:54 a.m., 1865 Cedar St.
10:34 to 10:46 a.m., 345 6th St. SE.
12:4 to 12:51 p.m., 345 6th St. SE.
7:06 to 7:32 p.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
7:19 to 7:28 p.m., 2320 College St.
Haz-Mat Incident
Jan. 27
2:26 to 2:47 p.m., 520 33rd St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Jan. 27
5:27 to 5:57 a.m., 1700 NW Loop 286.
Public Service
Jan. 26
11:53 a.m., to 12:14 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
2:15 to 2:33 p.m., 345 6th St. SE.
7:09 to 7:17 p.m., 2940 Abbott Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.