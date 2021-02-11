Although the Covid-19 testing site in the Paris Junior College parking lot will be closed today, Friday and Monday, the Covid-19 vaccine site at the Love Civic Center will be open as scheduled Friday, Paris Police Officer Curtis Garrett clarified in a news release.
The City of Paris asks that all scheduled to receive the vaccine arrive at their appointment time as precautions will be taken to ensure safe entry in and out of the facility. Assistants will be available outside to help.
Requests for "in vehicle" vaccinations should be limited to only those people who cannot get into the facility with the help of a wheelchair and assistant, city officials said in a release.
Garrett also said the Paris Junior College testing site plans to reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
