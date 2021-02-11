Covid Vaccine update.jpg
Buy Now

Although the Covid-19 testing site in the Paris Junior College parking lot will be closed today, Friday and Monday, the Covid-19 vaccine site at the Love Civic Center will be open as scheduled Friday, Paris Police Officer Curtis Garrett clarified in a news release. 

The City of Paris asks that all scheduled to receive the vaccine arrive at their appointment time as precautions will be taken to ensure safe entry in and out of the facility. Assistants will be available outside to help.

Requests for "in vehicle" vaccinations should be limited to only those people who cannot get into the facility with the help of a wheelchair and assistant, city officials said in a release.

Garrett also said the Paris Junior College testing site plans to reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.