With an additional eight cases reported today, there have been 673 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Lamar County since testing began in March. Of the total, 135 cases are active, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
There are now 491 cases considered to be recovered. There have been 18 deaths and 29 cases confirmed by antibody tests, according to the data. All but the first seven cases in the county are considered community spread.
Eight new cases were reported Saturday, including positive test results for four women ages 19 to 87 and a 60-year-old man. Antigen test results included an 18-year-old woman, a 66-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman.
The virus has infected 411 women and 262 men in Lamar County. The age and gender breakdown includes:
- 0-9: 7 males, 9 females
- 10-19: 15 males, 27 females
- 20-29: 53 males, 85 females
- 30-39: 39 males, 67 females
- 40-49: 26 males, 65 females
- 50-59: 61 males, 53 females
- 60-69: 33 males, 40 females
- 70-79: 15 males, 33 females
- 80-plus: 13 males, 32 females
