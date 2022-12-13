Dorothy Patricia Jessee, 80, of Round Rock, passed over on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.

Pat was born on Sept. 8, 1942, in Paris, TX to William Franklin (Cricket) Jessee and Virginia Lee Musgrove Jessee. She graduated from Paris schools and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Texas State University in Commerce, TX. She married Joe Gordon Thurmon, the love of her life, on Aug. 28,1961. He passed over on June 29, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.