Accepting $1,000 from Carter BloodCare are North Lamar High School HOSA students Riley Reaves, Emeri Watson, Madison Hively, Claire Jackson, Emily McMellon, HOSA instructor Kendra Waldroup, Emmelie Bivens and Matthew Winton.
The Health Occupations Students of America at North Lamar High School recently received a $1,000 grant from Carter BloodCare.
The Great Grants Program rewards schools that participate in supporting community blood supply by hosting blood drives. Carter BloodCare believes high schools are at the forefront of instilling blood donation as a life-long practice in young people.
To be eligible for the grant, schools must host a minimum of three blood drives and meet the set goal of collecting a certain number of units.
North Lamar High School HOSA hosted three drives during the 2020-21 school year and collected a total of 261 units, which helped provide over 783 patients a lifesaving blood product.
Public trust in government remains low. Only about one-quarter of Americans say they can trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (22%), according to Pew Research Center. Since 2007, the share saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30%. Do you trust the U.S. government?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.