Fire and rescue

Aug. 3-5
Assist EMS
Aug. 3
11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., 1954 E. Booth St.
6:25 to 6:34 a.m., 2503 E. Cherry St.
Aug. 4
3:49 to 4:07 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
10:27 to 10:47 a.m., Choctaw Lane.
1:36 to 1:56 p.m., 1020 41st St. SW.
2:02 to 2:07 p.m., 2500 N. Main St.
2:04 to 2:07 p.m., 2500 N. Main St.
2:04 to 2:24 p.m., 4020 Brandyn.
2:39 to 3:02 p.m., 2709 E. Cherry St.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
Aug. 3
11:09 to 11:17 p.m., 248 2nd St. SW.
Aug. 4
10:58 to 11:11 a.m., 630 Wilburn St.
6:37 to 7:44 p.m., 1951 E. Cherry St.
First Responder
Aug. 3
1:52 to 1:57 p.m., 1300 Clarksville St.
3:37 to 3:54 p.m., 1906 E. Booth St.
Aug. 4
2:02 to 2:13 p.m., 335 4th St. NW.
2:59 to 3:19 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
5:18 to 5:41 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
Aug. 5
3:46 to 4:03 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 4
2:50 to 3:26 p.m., 4200 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
Aug. 4
7:25 to 7:52 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
2:56 to 3:15 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
Staff Reports
