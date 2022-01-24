Detectives with the Paris Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Honey Grove man on a parole violation warrant in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 at 8:48 a.m. Friday. He was also found to have an outstanding federal probation violation warrant. Also found at the same location was a 26-year-old woman. She was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both were later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Fight lands Paris man in jail
Paris Police responded to the 200 block of Pine Bluff Street at 1:22 p.m. Sunday in reference to a fight in progress. Police arrested a 54-year-old Paris man when it was reported that he struck a 36-year-old woman with a 2X4 piece of wood. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Traffic stop leads to meth charge
Police stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Lamar Avenue at 6:41 p.m. Sunday for an expired registration. During the investigation, the front passenger, a 32-year-old Paris woman was found to be in possession of more than 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine. She was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating bank account fraud
Paris Police met with two theft complainants at the police department at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The two reported that a known 18-year-old woman had gotten their banking information and had transferred funds out of their accounts. The incident is under investigation.
Business burglary under investigation
Paris police responded to a burglar alarm at 1:11 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers found that a window had been broken and merchandise from the store had been dropped outside the store. An officer made sure that no one was inside the store and found evidence that two men had broken the window and entered. The two unknown men then grabbed approximately $400 worth of merchandise and fled the store. The incident is under investigation.
Paris man jailed on parole violation warrant
A 38-year-old Paris man was arrested at the Paris District Parole Office on Friday on a parole violation warrant. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 210 calls for service and arrested 14 people during the weekend.
There are six Republican candidates and three Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party’s nominations to be the lieutenant governor candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas lieutenant governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
