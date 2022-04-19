Nina Jo Gifford Gantt, age 93, born on Oct. 8, 1928, of Paris, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022.
She was the daughter of Vollie Allen Gifford and Nina Lou Gifford.
On October 19, 1946, she became a loving and devoted wife for 54 years to O.C. Gantt. She was a wonderful caring mother to her children, son, Michael Earl Gantt; and daughter, Jo Annette Gantt Wynn.
Nina Jo Gifford Gantt was preceded in death by her father, Vollie Allen Gifford; and mother, Nina Lou Gifford; brothers, Alvin, Melvin, and Russell Gifford; husband, O.C. Gantt; and son, Michael Earl Gantt.
She is survived by her sister, Glenna Gifford Gooding; sister-in-law, Mary Gifford; her daughter, Annette Gantt Wynn; grandchildren, James A. Jones, Michael Gantt Jr. and Kimberly Buzby; great-grandchildren, Brittany Jones Nederveld, Jake Jones, Joshua Jones and Justin Jones; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
Her love reached beyond just her family and into the hearts of anyone who came to know her. Her faith impacted many people.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Emerson Baptist Church, with Dr. Gary Reed officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Mt. Tabor Cemetery under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors.
