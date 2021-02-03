At 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to the 1300 block of Clement Road in reference to a burglary.
Police said the suspect entered the building at about 6:37 p.m. Monday through a front door. They said the suspect stayed in the building all night and moved things around as if attempting to return later and take the items.
The suspect left the scene the next morning by catching a ride with a person that had permission to load property. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday.
