BONHAM — Two more Fannin County residents reportedly died of Covid-19 after County Judge Randy Moore told commissioners the number of fatalities had reached 20.
In his Covid-19 update during the commissioners’ regular meeting, Moore pleaded with the public to help get the surging virus back under control. He offered reminders to wear masks in public areas where people cannot be physically distanced from each other, and he urged residents to be cautious around others.
“Our numbers are going up,” he said. “And we will probably go up another good number, maybe 15 or 20 more even the following day. We’ve had an outbreak in some of our nursing homes. I’m just going to say that and leave it there. We’re desperately hurting.”
At the time of Moore’s report, Fannin County had 834 total cases since testing began in March. By Tuesday evening, the number had risen to 871 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Moore reported 20 fatalities, and that number was up to 22 by that evening. There have been 812 recoveries, state data shows. Moore also reported the number of active cases jumped over the weekend from 38 to 54, and the state health department reported that evening the number was down slightly to 47. Five of those active cases were in the prison, Moore said.
With that update, commissioners unanimously approved extending their Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of operations plans another week.
