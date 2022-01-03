Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Bonham Street at 9:08 p.m. Sunday for speeding. The passenger, a 17-year-old Paris man, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant stemmed from a July 5, 2021, investigation where a 17-year-old man was shot during a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of East Tudor Street. The man was also found to be in possession of marijuana and a firearm. He was additionally charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man jailed on arson warrant
Paris police arrested a 59-year-old Paris man in the 1500 block of 20th Street NE at 8:44 a.m. Thursday on a Red River County felony probation warrant on an arson conviction. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigation holiday weekend burglaries
Paris Police responded to a home burglary in the 300 block of 29th Street NW at 9:09 a.m. Friday. The complainant reported someone had entered through the back door of the home and stole two pairs of boots. The complainant reported someone had also broken into the shed in the backyard and stole a television. The incident is under investigation.
At 11:07 p.m. Friday, Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 300 block of Shady Oaks Lane. The complainant reported someone had forced the front door open and stole two pairs of shoes, a small safe and two dogs. The incident is under investigation.
Police charge man with drug possession
Officers were on foot patrol in the 900 block of East Hickory Street just after midnight on Saturday when they saw a vehicle running with a glass jar of suspected marijuana in the front seat. The driver, a 23-year-old man, was found to have two outstanding traffic warrants. While searching the vehicle, officers found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and a set of scales. The man was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of over 4 grams and possession of marijuana. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Pick-up, trailer stolen from hotel parking lot
Paris police met with a theft complainant in the 3200 block of NE Loop 286 at 7:05 a.m. Saturday. The complainant reported he and his family were traveling through Paris and stopped at a hotel to sleep for the night. When they awoke, they found their 2006 Ford pick-up and the trailer that was attached were missing. The trailer was later recovered in Delta County. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 304 calls for service and arrested 13 people during the holiday weekend.
