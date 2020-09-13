Gerald E. Glasgow, 79, of Paris, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Willowbend Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Mesquite.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Restland Cemetery in Roxton with the Rev. Fred Fangio officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Mr. Glasgow, the son of Delma and Edna Mae Glasgow, was born April 11, 1941, in Oklahoma.
He worked on a number of dairies before beginning work as a painter at Superior Switchboard for seventeen and one half years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two children, Gerald Ray Glasgow and Judy Lee Glasgow.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Bettie McFadden Glasgow; two children, Bettie Sue Lester and husband, Danny, of Pattonville and Edward Earl Glasgow of Paris; grandchildren, Terry Ray Glasgow and wife, Lisa, of Paris, Jennifer Brown and husband, Shawn, of Deport, Chelsey Watkins of Oklahoma,, Josh Allen Watkins of arkansas, April Davidson and husband, Steven, of Deport, Beverly Minter of Paris and Tiffany Winchester of Paris; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Flora Rigsby of Cooper and Emma Forshee of Mesquite; one brother, Ronald Glasgow and wife, Donna, of Ratan; along with several nieces and nephews; a host of friends; and his beloved dog, Waylon.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.