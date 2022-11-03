The Rev. Gavin Vaverek reads 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 Wednesday during St. Joseph’s Community Foundation’s annual blessing of the graves of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word at Evergreen Cemetery.
The Rev. Gavin Vaverek reads 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 Wednesday during St. Joseph’s Community Foundation’s annual blessing of the graves of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word at Evergreen Cemetery.
With an early morning fog lifting and dew covering the grass at Evergreen Cemetery, The Rev. Gavin Vaverek led a gathering in verse and prayer during the annual grave blessing Wednesday.
The All Souls Day blessing is for the nuns who created a health-care facility in Paris in the 1800s, but also others who have helped the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation over the years.
“This is to acknowledge the work the sisters did in this community to advance health care,” said Louisa Kessel, the executive director of the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation.
The sisters buried at Evergreen were members of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word Congregation, although one or two were members of the Sisters of Mercy, according to a history from the foundation.
The origin of St. Joseph’s Hospital and Health Center dates to 1896 when the Sisters of Mercy operated a sixteen-bed hospital in a boarding school near downtown Paris, but a money crisis caused the mission to close in 1910.
However, Bishop John P. Lynch of Dallas purchased the property and he in turn sold it to the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.
The new owners, six Incarnate Word sisters, reopened St. Joseph’s Infirmary on October 1, 1911.
The hospital celebrated its 75th anniversary in 1986, and the diamond jubilee was celebrated with a rededication ceremony. That same year the hospital’s name was changed to St. Joseph’s Hospital and Health Center and the St. Joseph’s Foundation was created.
While the hospital no longer exists, the foundation is still serving the community, Kessel said.
“The endowment continues. We give community grants to nonprofits to help with medical needs,” Kessler said. “We help students pay for school in any realm of the health occupations. They then have to return to Paris for at least one year to work giving back to the community once their education is complete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.