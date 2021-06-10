A candlelight service at North Lamar High School and funeral services are planned for Kaylee Nichole Starling-Boswell, who died Monday of injuries received late Sunday afternoon in a four-wheeler accident near Chicota.
The candlelight vigil for the 2020-2021 junior is to take place beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot in front of the high school. Guests are asked to park in the student parking lot.
Family visitation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with funeral services scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Pathway International Church of God, 3805 SE Loop 286, Interment follows in Hopewell Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.