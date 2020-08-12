President Donald Trump on Saturday deferred payroll taxes and replaced an expired unemployment benefit with a lower amount after negotiations with Congress on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed. The next round of federal assistance could include resuming a supplemental pandemic federal jobless benefit, additional aid to state and local governments, another direct payment to Americans and a liability shield for businesses. Should Congress pass another coronavirus stimulus package?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.