All information from police and jail records:
Police investigate auto theft
Paris police responded to an auto theft at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Ruby Way Drive.
A person reported that their 2007 Chevrolet pick-up had been stolen during the night.
Investigating officers believe the vehicle was driven towards the Dallas area on Interstate 30 as it was located at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday by the Mesquite Police Department.
The theft is under investigation.
Man violates parole
A 29-year-old Paris man was being held Wednesday at Lamar County Jail without bond for a warrant issued by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice charging him with violating his parole.
Paris police arrested the man at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Man charged with possession of marijuana
A 22-year-old Paris man was being held Wednesday at Lamar County Jail without bond for a warrant revoking his probation.
The man is on probation for possession of marijuana, more than four ounces but less than five pounds, for a conviction in Rockwall County, Texas.
He was arrested by Paris police at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar County Probation Office and later transferred to county jail.
Woman violates probation
A 33-year-old Powderly woman was being held Wednesday at Lamar County Jail without bond for a warrant revoking her probation.
The woman is on probation for possessing more than one gram of a controlled substance.
Paris police arrested the woman at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar County Probation Office.
Police investigate bank fraud
A person reported a bank fraud at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday at the Paris Police Department.
The person said they received a letter from a bank in Caddo Mills, Texas, advising the person that their account was overdrafted.
The person reported going to the bank and informing the business of never opening an account and being told that an account opened June 30 using the person’s personal information.
The case is under investigation.
Man charged with credit or debit card abuse
A 37-year-old Paris man was being held Wednesday at Lamar County Jail under bonds totaling $25,000 for a warrant charging him with 25 counts of credit or debit card abuse.
Paris police arrested the man at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Man charged with injury to an elderly person
A 41-year-old Paris man was being held Wednesday at Lamar County Jail on bond totaling $5,000 for a charge of injury to an elderly person.
During investigation, officers found that the man reportedly pushed his elderly father to the ground during an argument.
Paris police arrested the man at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Northeast 10th Street and later transferred to county jail.
CALLS FOR SERVICE: Paris police responded to 94 calls for service and arrested nine people Tuesday.
